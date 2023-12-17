Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $57,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $21,778,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $435.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

