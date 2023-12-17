Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $38,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MFC opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

