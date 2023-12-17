Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $37,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Biogen by 27.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Biogen by 47.9% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.