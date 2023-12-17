Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $90,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

