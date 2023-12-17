Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $70,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

