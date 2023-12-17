Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $52,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

