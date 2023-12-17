Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $49,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

