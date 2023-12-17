Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 507 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

