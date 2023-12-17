Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $248.13 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.08.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.83.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

