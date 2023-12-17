Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 991 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

PayPal stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

