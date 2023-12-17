Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 550 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after acquiring an additional 231,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

