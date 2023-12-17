Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.