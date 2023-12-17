Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.83.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
