Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.11.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

