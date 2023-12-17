Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

