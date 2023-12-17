Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,327,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

