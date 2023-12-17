Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ INDP opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

