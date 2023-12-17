IMI’s (IMI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,850 ($23.22) price target on the stock.
IMI Price Performance
LON IMI opened at GBX 1,641 ($20.60) on Thursday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,273 ($15.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.18). The stock has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,764.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,544.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,557.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13.
IMI Company Profile
