IMI’s (IMI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,850 ($23.22) price target on the stock.

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,641 ($20.60) on Thursday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,273 ($15.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.18). The stock has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,764.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,544.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,557.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

