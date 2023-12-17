iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $952.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.
IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
