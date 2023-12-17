IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

IDA opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. Analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in IDACORP by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,858,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

