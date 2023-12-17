Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $42.54.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

