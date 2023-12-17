Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

