Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned 0.06% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $542.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.