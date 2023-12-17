Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

CSCO opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

