Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $175.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

