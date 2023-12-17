Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 2,623 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.