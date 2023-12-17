Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

