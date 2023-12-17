Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.68.

HST opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,080,000 after buying an additional 1,495,349 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

