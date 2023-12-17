Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$63.56 and last traded at C$63.46. Approximately 29,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 17,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.21.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.52.
