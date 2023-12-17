Helical (LON:HLCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 253 ($3.18) target price on the stock.

Helical Stock Performance

LON:HLCL opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($5.01). The company has a market cap of £264.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.19.

Helical Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -839.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Helical

In other news, insider Gerald A. Kaye purchased 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £1,348.29 ($1,692.56). Insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

