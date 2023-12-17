Helical (LON:HLCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 253 ($3.18) target price on the stock.
Helical Stock Performance
LON:HLCL opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($5.01). The company has a market cap of £264.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.19.
Helical Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -839.16%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Helical
Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helical
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.