Head to Head Survey: dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) versus The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares dormakaba and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dormakaba N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group $2.38 billion 0.56 $171.81 million $0.83 12.72

Profitability

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than dormakaba.

This table compares dormakaba and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dormakaba N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group 5.10% 10.09% 3.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for dormakaba and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dormakaba 0 1 1 0 2.50 The GEO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.58%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than dormakaba.

Summary

The GEO Group beats dormakaba on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names. In addition, it offers maintenance, repair, spare parts, installation, and consulting services. The company serves airports, banking and insurance, education, government and administration, healthcare, hospitality, industry and manufacturing, offices, residential, retail, sports and culture, transport and logistic, and utility sectors. dormakaba Holding AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Rumlang, Switzerland.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 100 facilities totaling approximately 81,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

