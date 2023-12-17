Head to Head Comparison: Kenvue (KVUE) and Its Competitors

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kenvue to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Kenvue Competitors -21.29% 16.24% -7.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Kenvue Competitors 139 1144 1268 30 2.46

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kenvue and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kenvue presently has a consensus price target of $26.92, indicating a potential upside of 28.24%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kenvue and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion $2.09 billion N/A Kenvue Competitors $4.89 billion $348.83 million 40.28

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 74.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kenvue beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

