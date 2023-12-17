Head to Head Analysis: Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) vs. MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trigano and MasterCraft Boat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat $662.05 million 0.57 $68.94 million $4.04 5.41

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Trigano.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterCraft Boat 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trigano and MasterCraft Boat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MasterCraft Boat has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Trigano.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trigano and MasterCraft Boat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trigano N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat 11.91% 41.42% 22.49%

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Trigano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trigano

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating. Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee.

