Head to Head Analysis: Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) vs. Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO)

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax 0.98% 1.61% 0.77% Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Tax and Royalty Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Liberty Tax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Liberty Tax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Tax and Royalty Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $132.55 million 0.00 -$2.16 million ($0.21) N/A Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

Royalty Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Tax.

Summary

Liberty Tax beats Royalty Management on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

