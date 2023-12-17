Head-To-Head Analysis: Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) versus Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) and Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Escalade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Games Workshop Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Escalade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Escalade and Games Workshop Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalade $313.76 million 0.93 $17.99 million $0.70 30.39 Games Workshop Group N/A N/A N/A $0.22 618.11

Analyst Recommendations

Escalade has higher revenue and earnings than Games Workshop Group. Escalade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Games Workshop Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Escalade and Games Workshop Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalade 0 0 1 0 3.00 Games Workshop Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Escalade pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Games Workshop Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Escalade pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Games Workshop Group pays out 163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Escalade has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Escalade is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Escalade and Games Workshop Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalade 3.58% 6.10% 3.34% Games Workshop Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Escalade beats Games Workshop Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, SIK, BearX, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and pickleball under the Onix, DURA, and Pickleball Now brands. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay, Jack & June, and Childlife brands; fitness products under the STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, USW, and PER4M brand names; safety products under the USWeight brand; hockey and soccer game tables under the Triumph Sports, Atomic, American Legend, Air Hockey, and HJ Scott brands; and billiard tables and accessories under the American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Gold Crown, Centennial, Cue&Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, PureX, Rage, Players, Minnesota Fats, and Mosconi brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Winmau, Arachnid, Accudart, and Nodor brands; water sports products under the RAVE Sports brand; and outdoor game products under the Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, ACL, and Zume Games brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name; and develops digital content for animation and TV. In addition, the company provides painting and modelling products, boxed games, and gifts; and engages in the newsstand and trustee businesses. It offers its products through its retail stores, social media sites, and warhammer-community.com; and physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores. Games The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom.

