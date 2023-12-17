HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.