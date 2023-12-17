Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $14,888,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7,516.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,355,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 2,324,727 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

