Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $94.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,025,000 after buying an additional 209,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,032,000 after buying an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

