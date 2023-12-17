Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $94.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
Shares of HLNE opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $112.06.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Lane
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.