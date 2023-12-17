Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 53 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.67.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

