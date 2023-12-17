Greenfield Savings Bank Has $3.35 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $354.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.15. The firm has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

