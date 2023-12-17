Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

GDOT has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $492.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Green Dot by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 609,084 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $7,820,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

