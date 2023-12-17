Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Gravity Price Performance
Shares of Gravity stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Gravity has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $511.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
