Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Gravity Price Performance

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Gravity has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $511.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Gravity Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Gravity by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gravity by 1,366.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gravity by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gravity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.