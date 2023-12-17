Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) PT Lowered to $1.36 at UBS Group

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $1.50 to $1.36 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $302.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.99. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 546.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 5,722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,635 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $4,875,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,787,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,541 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

