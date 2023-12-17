General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

