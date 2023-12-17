General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.22 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.