General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.22 on Friday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 257.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 167.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

