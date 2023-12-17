Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.5 %

PACCAR stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

