Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 828 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE C opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

