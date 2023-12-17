Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 150 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 773,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,865.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 643,696 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MTB opened at $142.76 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

