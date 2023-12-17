Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.4 %

APO opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

