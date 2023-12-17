Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $461.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $547.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.